4-Day Visit Of Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Boosts Ties With Mozambique

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Joint training to enhance operational interoperability remained the focus of Indian Navy (1TS) four-day port call to Maputo, Mozambique, an official said on Sunday.

Demonstrating enduring maritime friendship, the 1TS, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and ICGS Sarathi, concluded its port visit to Maputo on Friday, the official said.

During the deployment, 1TS engaged in a series of joint training to enhance operational interoperability with the Mozambique Navy.

Activities included Joint Diving Operations, Firefighting, VBSS Ops and Bridge Machinery Control integration drills. Cross-training visit of Indian Navy trainees to Marine Commando School at Katembe, Sargent School at Boane, and the Army Practising School at Manhica fostered mutual understanding and cooperation. Sea riders of the Mozambique Navy embarked onboard 1TS ships for joint EEZ surveillance.

Capt Tijo K Joseph, Senior Officer of 1TS, along with Commanding Officers of visiting ships, paid courtesy calls to Rear Admiral Eugenio Dias Da Silva Muatuca, Chief of the Mozambique Navy; Maj Gen Ezequiel Muianga, Inspector of FADM; Col Candido Jose Tirano, Commandant of Maputo Air Force Base.

These high-level interactions underscored the growing defence cooperation between the two nations, said an official statement.

Community outreach formed a vital component of the deployment. More than 1,000 school children toured the ships, gaining insights into operational capabilities of the Indian Navy, it said.

A medical camp was set up at Naval Headquarters Mozambique and local hospital at Maputo. More than 100 patients were provided medical care and an awareness campaign on prevention of critical disease, emergency response and first aid was conducted, it said.

Joint Yoga sessions and a friendly futsal match further strengthened camaraderie between the two Navies, it said.

As 1TS sets sail for Mombasa, the visit leaves behind strengthened bilateral ties and a renewed commitment to peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. The port call reinforces India's maritime partnership with African nations.

The port call reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment to enhanced maritime partnership through joint training and capacity building, guided by the vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.