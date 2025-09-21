Mumbai Gets Ultra-Modern International Cruise Terminal - Check Photos

The cruise terminal spans over 415,000 square feet. It is designed to handle up to 1 million passengers annually, with the capacity to accommodate 5 cruise ships simultaneously.

it is equipped with 72 check-in and immigration counters.

Photo: PTI

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised that Mumbai has served the nation well with its bustling coastal business.

Sonowal said,“The maritime history of Mumbai is rich and an integral part of our civilisation. As a coastal hub, it has served the nation handsomely with its bustling coastal business.”

On Saturday, PM Modi also laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

He laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port ; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

He also inaugurated the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

The prime minister laid the foundation of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.