Trump Defends Russian Incursion of Polish Skies as "Mistake"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump hinted that the drones violating Poland’s airspace on September 10 might have been “disabled” and lost control, raising doubts about the nature of the incident.
Poland reported that 19 drones entered its airspace, accusing Russia of a deliberate provocation designed to test NATO’s reaction. Several European officials, including top diplomat Kaja Kallas, condemned the breach as a “deliberate violation.”
In a Thursday interview with media, Trump refrained from labeling the incursion intentional, proposing that the drones “could have been disabled” due to electronic interference.
“You know, I can’t comment on whether it was a mistake or not. They shouldn’t have been there, let’s face it. Supposedly, they were disabled. You know, they disabled drones today. The great attack on a drone is disabling it, and they fall all over the place,” Trump said, adding he was very “disappointed” by the incident.
This statement contrasts with his earlier remarks this week, when he suggested the violation “could have been a mistake.”
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk firmly rejected any notion of error, insisting the incursion was deliberate. On Friday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski declared that anyone doubting Warsaw’s account is “either the author or an accomplice of Russian propaganda.”
Russian officials countered by arguing that drones used in attacks on Ukrainian military sites lack the range to reach deep into Poland. Moscow suggested the incident might be a false flag operation orchestrated by Kiev to draw NATO into a direct clash with Russia.
Warsaw has refused to collaborate on an investigation and dismissed evidence from the Russian military, according to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who stated this proves Poland is “not interested in knowing the truth.”
Zakharova condemned the episode saying, “This is clearly yet another element in a large-scale information campaign aimed at demonizing Russia and mobilizing additional support for the Kiev regime, as well as an attempt to undermine a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict.”
