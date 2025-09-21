Afghan Government Greenlights USD56M Development Projects
(MENAFN) The national procurement commission of Afghanistan has greenlit six major development projects worth 3.8 billion afghani (more than $56.4 million), aiming to strengthen infrastructure, healthcare, and economic growth, the office of the deputy prime minister for economic affairs announced Sunday.
Under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the commission evaluated 30 proposals across multiple sectors before selecting six critical initiatives for approval.
The approved projects include finishing a 200-bed hospital in eastern Kunar province, launching greenhouse farms in Paktika province, building a 25-kilometer road in northern Faryab province, and providing electrical equipment to power companies across several provinces, the statement detailed.
These development efforts are expected to create thousands of jobs for local communities, bolstering the government's mission to revive the economy amid ongoing recovery from decades of conflict.
Since taking control in August 2021, the Afghan government has initiated a range of infrastructure and development projects funded by the national budget to address economic challenges and expand employment opportunities nationwide.
