Met Department Predicts Rain On Durga Puja Days

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The Meteorological Office, on Sunday, predicted rain ahead of Durga puja with possibility of thunderstorms, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a cyclonic circulation in the North Andaman Sea and the adjacent Myanmar coast.

This cyclone will move north and north-westwards and reach the North Bay of Bengal by Monday.

At the same time, a low pressure is likely to form in the Northeast Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar and Bangladesh coast by September 25.

"This will turn into a deep depression in the next two to three days. As a result, there is a possibility of rain at the beginning of the Durga Puja. There is a possibility of heavy rain in the coastal areas. In that case, heavy rains will begin from Chaturthi (September 25). If the conditions remain the same, the rains will increase from September 30 to October 2, which is Ashtami to Dashami, the main Puja days," a senior Meteorological Department official said.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rains with thundershowers in all districts of south Bengal on Monday.

There is a warning of one to two mm heavy rains in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts on Monday.

On Tuesday, there is a warning of heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore and some parts of Bankura districts.

On the other hand, north Bengal will experience rain as well.

There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm and lightning in all districts on Sunday.

There is a possibility of rain with thundershowers and lightning in all districts from Darjeeling to Malda.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph may also be seen along with the rain.

The city of Kolkata, too, will witness light to moderate rain from Monday onwards, which is likely to dampen the festive spirit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already asked Durga puja organisers to take precaution and make all necessary preparations in view of the inclement weather.