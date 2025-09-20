Cyberattack Disrupts Check-In Systems At Major European Airports

People at BER airport as a cyber attack has caused delays, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP photo)

Brussels- A cyberattack targeting check-in and boarding systems has snarled air traffic and caused delays at some of Europe's top airports, officials said Saturday.

The Brussels airport says the attack means that only manual check-in and boarding was possible there, and the incident was having a“large impact” on flight schedules.

“There was a cyberattack on Friday night 19 September against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport,” it said in a statement.

Authorities at Berlin's Brandenburg Airport said a service provider for passenger handling systems was attacked on Friday evening, prompting airport operators to cut off connections to the systems.

London Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, said“a technical issue” affected a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.