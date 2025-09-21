Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Al-Najjar Participates In BMW Berlin 2025 Inline Skating Marathon


2025-09-21 06:05:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Abdulrazaq Al-Najjar participated on Sunday in the BMW Berlin 2025 Inline Skating Marathon, which attracts thousands of athletes in one of the sport's longest endurance events.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Najjar expressed pride in representing Kuwait at the competition, noting that inline skating remains uncommon in the Arab world, while stressing the country's commitment to emerging sports and urging greater resources to encourage youth participation and broader competitive engagement.
The marathon, held in central Berlin, lasted more than two and a half hours, earning it recognition as one of the longest-distance marathons in the sport of inline skating. (end)
