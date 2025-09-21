Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, September 21, 2025


2025-09-21 05:01:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Samba do Passeio at Passeio Público from midday, Sede de Samba at Beco do Rato from mid-afternoon, Roda de Samba do JB at Clube dos Macacos in Jardim Botânico, jazz with Marvio Ciribelli featuring Tom Bergeron at Blue Note Copacabana at 19:00, and Vou Pro Sereno at the Mirante do Arvrão in Vidigal at 19:00; plus a matinee of Hair at Teatro Riachuelo at 15:00.

Top Picks Tonight Samba do Passeio – Passeio Público (Lapa/Centro) Why picked: free outdoor roda with food stalls in a historic park; great warm-up that spills into early night. Start: 12:00 (peaks after 17:00) . Ends 22:00 Address: Passeio Público, Centro Tickets/Info: Sympla Sede de Samba – Beco do Rato (Lapa) Why picked: classic Sunday roda in Lapa; cold beer, tight groove. Time: 14:00–20:00 Address: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Tickets/Info: Event page . Venue agenda Roda de Samba do JB – Clube dos Macacos (Jardim Botânico) Why picked: leafy open-air setting; dependable Sunday crowd. Time: 19:00 (per ticketing listing) Address: R. Jardim Botânico, 650 – Jardim Botânico Tickets/Info: IngressoLink . Instagram Marvio Ciribelli recebe Tom Bergeron – Blue Note Rio (Copacabana) Why picked: intimate seated jazz at a renowned club on Av. Atlântica. Time: 19:00 Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Tickets/Info: Blue Note schedule Vou Pro Sereno – Mirante do Arvrão (Vidigal) Why picked: postcard sunset view over Leblon/Ipanema with high-energy pagode. Time: 19:00 Address: Rua Armando Almeida Lima, 8 – Vidigal Tickets/Info: VendoMeuIngresso . Venue Instagram Also Notable
  • Hair (musical) – Teatro Riachuelo Rio, last day of the run; Sunday 15:00.
Suggested Route Option A – Samba all the way 17:00 Passeio Público → 19:30 walk to Beco do Rato → 21:30 ride to Jardim Botânico for Samba do JB. Option B – Jazz + late samba 18:30 quick bite in Copacabana → 19:00 Blue Note → 21:00 ride to Jardim Botânico (JB). Alternative sunset route 17:30 Lagoa viewpoint → 19:00 Mirante do Arvrão (Vou Pro Sereno) → finish in Leblon. Quick tips
  • Use registered taxis or app cars door-to-door late at night. For Vidigal, go to the community entrance on Av. Niemeyer and take local vans or mototáxis up; avoid driving to the top.
  • Venues can adjust set times; check your ticket link before you go and arrive a bit early.
