Trump Warns Afghanistan Over Bagram Air Base
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that "bad things" could occur if Afghanistan does not return authority over the Bagram Air Base to Washington.
"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" Trump declared on his platform, Truth Social.
A day earlier, Trump confirmed that conversations about restoring a limited American military presence at the facility in Afghanistan are taking place.
"We’ll see what happens with Bagram. We’re talking to Afghanistan. It should have never been given up," he told journalists in the Oval Office.
Ahead of the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner in Mt. Vernon, a correspondent asked Trump if he was dismissing the possibility of deploying forces on the ground to reclaim the site.
"We won’t talk about that. We are talking now to Afghanistan and we want it back and want it back soon, right away and if they don't, you are going to find out what I'm going to do," Trump answered.
According to a news outlet, which quoted an unnamed US official, the Trump administration is conducting early-level negotiations with the Taliban.
