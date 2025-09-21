Nissan Strengthens SUV Dominance In Middle East With Expanded Line Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nissan is accelerating its SUV leadership in the Middle East with the launch of the first-ever Nissan Magnite, expanding its regional portfolio of SUVs and crossovers to six nameplates and 47 variants. The bold expansion underscores Nissan's commitment to offering an SUV for every lifestyle, from city-ready crossovers to legendary offroad icons, while addressing the region's growing demand for SUVs.

Nissan's SUV and crossover range contributed over 55 percent of the company's regional sales in 2024 Fiscal Year (April 2024 – March 2025), reflecting a 17 percent year-on-year increase. This growth has been driven by a wave of new and refreshed models. The debut of the Magnite marks a milestone for Nissan in the region. Compact yet bold, it brings a confident SUV stance and practical innovation to urban drivers seeking everyday convenience without compromise.

The lineup has also been bolstered with new trims across key models, including the regional debut of the Patrol Pro-4X for exceptional all-terrain experiences, the most powerful all-new Patrol NISMO, and the adventure-ready X-Trail N-Trek. Together with the recently launched all-new Kicks and a fully refreshed Patrol family, Nissan's evolving SUV offering highlights the brand's focus on versatility, innovation, and customer-centricity.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan and INFINITI, said:“SUVs are at the heart of customer demand in the Middle East, where drivers value both rugged capability and everyday comfort. With over half of our regional sales coming from this segment, led by the iconic Patrol, Nissan is proud to offer a truly comprehensive range - from the all-new Magnite and trend-setting Kicks to the legendary Patrol in all its forms. Whether customers seek style, capability, or innovation, Nissan has an SUV that fits their world.”

Nassim Mourani, General Manager – Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., commented:”The SUV segment continues to be a major driver of growth for Nissan in Qatar, supported by a refreshed and expanded lineup that offers something for every type of customer.

In the mid-size segment, the X-Trail has been expanded with the adventure-focused N-Trek edition, offering an ideal balance of versatility, advanced safety and space for up to seven passengers. Nissan's robust SUV portfolio also features the Pathfinder and X-Terra, which remain dependable options, combining intelligent technology with proven capability for families and explorers alike.