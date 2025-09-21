Study Reveals Aspirin Can Lower Risk of Colorectal Cancer Recurrence
(MENAFN) New evidence reveals that a daily aspirin regimen can dramatically lower the likelihood of colorectal cancer returning in patients identified as high risk, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The research highlights that taking aspirin following tumor removal reduces the risk of cancer recurrence by 50% within three years.
Focusing on patients whose tumors carry specific genetic mutations linked to heightened aspirin sensitivity—mutations found in roughly 40% of colorectal cancer cases—the study offers a targeted approach to treatment.
With nearly two million new colorectal cancer diagnoses worldwide annually, and metastasis developing in 20 to 40% of cases—significantly complicating treatment—the findings carry urgent implications for patient care.
While previous research suggested aspirin might help prevent colorectal cancer in those with hereditary conditions like Lynch syndrome, its impact on preventing cancer’s return post-surgery remained unclear.
The extensive trial involved more than 3,500 colorectal cancer patients from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, revealing that 37% exhibited mutations in the PI3K pathway, a key player in the disease.
Participants with these mutations were randomly assigned to receive either 160 mg of aspirin daily or a placebo for three years after surgery. Results showed a striking 55% reduction in cancer recurrence among the aspirin group.
The study attributes aspirin’s protective effect to its ability to lower inflammation, interfere with the PI3K signaling pathway, and decrease platelet activity, which otherwise helps shield tumor cells from immune attack.
Despite aspirin’s broad use, long-term intake poses risks. The trial reported several serious side effects, including one death potentially linked to the medication.
This groundbreaking research underscores the potential of aspirin as a powerful tool in preventing colorectal cancer relapse, but also calls for careful weighing of benefits against risks in clinical decisions.
