Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks SC Relief In Ongoing ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court in the 200 crore financial fraud case masterminded by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress filed the appeal in the Supreme Court demanding the quashing of the case against her related to the Rs 200 crore financial fraud. Jacqueline Fernandez approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order which stated the case could not be quashed. Jacqueline Fernandez, who secured bail from the Patiala court in 2022, has been in a legal battle for years. Jacqueline faces allegations including accepting gifts from Sukesh, the main accused in the case. The actress claims she has no part in the scam and was unaware of it. Jacqueline's argument is that she accepted the gifts without knowing about the fraud.

The Rs 200 Crore Financial Fraud Case Explained

The Delhi Police registered the 200 crore financial fraud case based on a complaint filed by Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. First Sukesh and later his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, were arrested. More than twenty people have been arrested in the case. The case was registered based on a report from the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Actress Leena Maria Paul and others remain in jail

Actress and model Leena Maria Paul, a co-accused in the 200 crore financial fraud case masterminded by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, remains in jail. The Supreme Court had rejected Leena's bail plea, citing health reasons, this past June. The Supreme Court stated at the time that it would not intervene as the High Court was hearing the matter. Leena had argued in her bail application that she had been in jail for three and a half years and the High Court was not making a swift decision. The Supreme Court has directed the High Court to consider the petition quickly. The case alleges that Sukesh and his gang defrauded the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of Rs 200 crore. They demanded Rs 200 crore to get Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Mohan Singh, who are in jail for loan fraud, money laundering, and other offenses, released. Leena Maria Paul was arrested by the police in this case in 2021.