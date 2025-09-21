Mahindra Bolero To XUV700: Best Affordable 7-Seater Diesel Suvs In India

Diesel SUVs are popular in India for their strong torque and fuel efficiency. Here's a look at the 5 most affordable 7-seater diesel SUVs, along with their key features and pricing details.

Thanks to high torque and fuel efficiency, diesel SUVs are a top choice for Indian buyers. 7-seater diesel SUVs are especially great for long family trips. Let's check them out.

The Mahindra Bolero is India's most popular, affordable 7-seater diesel SUV, starting at ₹9.28 lakh. It has a 1.5L engine with 75 bhp and gives about 16 km/l. It's tough and great for off-roading.

The Bolero Neo is an upgraded, stylish version of the classic, starting at ₹9.43 lakh. Its 1.5L diesel engine makes 100 bhp and gets around 17 km/l. It features a touchscreen and LED taillights.

The Scorpio Classic starts at ₹13.03 lakh with a 130 bhp 2.2L engine. The modern Scorpio N starts at ₹13.61 lakh, offering up to 200 bhp and premium features like ADAS. Great for off-roading.

The Tata Safari, a long-time favorite, starts at ₹14.66 lakh. Its 2.0L diesel engine makes 170 bhp and gets about 16.3 km/l. Its bold design and roomy third row make it a great family SUV.

The Mahindra XUV700 is a premium SUV starting at ₹14.18 lakh. It has a 2.2L diesel engine with 200 bhp and gets around 17 km/l. It's packed with tech and is perfect for luxury lovers.