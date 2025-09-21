GST Changes From September 22: What Gets Cheaper And What Costs More In Mumbai
In Mumbai, one of the country's busiest consumer markets, traders and retailers are preparing for the shift. Goods and services in the city will now fall under these two rates, aimed at simplifying the tax system for businesses and consumers. However, the higher 40 per cent rate has been reserved for select items.
Also read | GST changes from September 22: What's cheaper, costlier in Bengaluru, and why double-check MRPsWhat May Get Cheaper Under GST 2.0Everyday Essentials
Several household products currently taxed at 12% are expected to shift to the 5% slab. This includes:Toothpaste, soaps, and shampoos
Packaged foods like biscuits, snacks, and juices
Dairy items such as ghee and condensed milk
Read | GST rate cut kicks in from Monday, goods and services to become cheaperBicycles and stationery
Apparel and footwear below a certain price point
Why it matters: Even small savings on daily-use items can add up, easing monthly expenses for middle-class households.
Household Appliances and Electronics
Items from the 28% bracket may now fall under the 18% slab, cutting prices by 7–8%. Products likely to benefit include:Air conditioners
Refrigerators and dishwashers
Large-screen televisions
Cement, key for housing and construction
Why it matters: Lower prices make appliances and building materials more affordable for India's expanding middle class.
Read | Amul cuts prices of over 700 items after GST reforms: From ghee and paneer to butter – Check what will get cheaperAutomobiles
The automobile sector is among the biggest gainers.
Small cars (engine size below 1,200cc) may see GST reduced from 28% to 18%
Two-wheelers could also move to a lower slab
Luxury cars and SUVs will continue to attract higher taxes
Why it matters: Lower taxes on small cars and two-wheelers could revive sales, benefiting auto majors like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors.Insurance and Financial Services
Insurance premiums, currently taxed at 18%, may be shifted to a lower slab or even exempted.
Why it matters: Affordable insurance can boost coverage among middle-income households, offering greater financial security.What Will Remain Costly
The government has confirmed that some goods will continue to face higher taxation under the 40%“sin tax” slab. These include:
Tobacco, alcohol, and pan masala
Online betting and gaming platforms
Petroleum products (kept outside GST, so no fuel relief)
Luxury items such as diamonds and precious stones
Luxury items such as diamonds and precious stonesEveryday ImpactFor consumers, GST 2.0 means:
Cheaper shopping baskets – Essentials like soaps, snacks, and packaged food cost less.
Big-ticket savings – Cars, ACs, and TVs become more affordable.
Financial relief – Lower insurance premiums ease household budgets.
