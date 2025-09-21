Several Injured In Shooting In New Hampshire, US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several people were injured in a shooting at a country club, in the US State of New Hampshire, police announced. Authorities said the incident took place at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Two suspects fled the scene; one has been arrested, while the other remains at large.
No immediate information was available on the condition of the injured.New Hampshire Sky Meadow Country Club Nashua arrested
