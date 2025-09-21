Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Injured In Shooting In New Hampshire, US

2025-09-21 03:06:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several people were injured in a shooting at a country club, in the US State of New Hampshire, police announced. Authorities said the incident took place at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. Two suspects fled the scene; one has been arrested, while the other remains at large.

No immediate information was available on the condition of the injured.

