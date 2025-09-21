Qatar Reads Blossoms Into An Impactful Initiative: QNL President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Reads initiative has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering a love of reading among the younger generation with the launch of the Fables in Fashion Art Exhibition 2025, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari said.

Speaking to The Peninsula recently, Dr. Al-Kawari noted that the Qatar Reads, which began as a modest effort, has blossomed into something far more impactful, driven by the enthusiasm and awareness of young participants.

“Qatar Reads, in the beginning, was initiated to encourage reading, and especially in the Arabic language, for the new generation.

“The recent exhibition serves as a testament to this transformation, where ancient words are brought to life through contemporary interpretations and actions,” he said.

He noted that the exhibition, which centres on the classic Arabic text Maqamat Al-Hariri, underscores the enduring richness of Arab culture and its relevance in the modern world.

Dr. Al-Kawari expressed immense pride in the exhibition, noting how it highlights the depth of Arab heritage.

“The exhibition that proves that the Arab culture is so rich and that the new generation is able to interact with this culture and to express the words in action,” he said.

He advocated for its expansion beyond Qatar's borders, emphasizing its potential to inspire audiences worldwide. This call for international outreach reflects a broader vision of sharing Arab intellectual traditions on a global stage, fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.



Qatar, Korea poised to forge strategic partnership in artificial intelligence Qatar expands EV charging infrastructure with 200 stations, app

Read Also

He added that at the heart of Arab culture lies a profound emphasis on knowledge and learning, a value deeply embedded in both societal norms and religious teachings.

“The Arab culture promotes and encourages reading and encourages the seeking of knowledge all over the world,” Dr. Al-Kawari said.

Emphasizing the importance of reading, he drew its connection to Islam, saying,“The first verse of Quran is, Iqra, which means read.”

“This foundational command underscores reading not merely as a skill but as a spiritual and intellectual imperative. In an era dominated by digital distractions, such reminders are crucial for reinvigorating a reading culture that has ancient roots yet faces modern challenges,” he said.

Dr. Al-Kawari highlighted the role of the exhibition in promoting reading among today's youth and its innovative approach.

The focus on Maqamat Al-Hariri, a renowned 11th-century work known for its linguistic complexity and satirical narratives, initially sparked hesitation.

“Honestly, I admit, when we started the idea, dealing with Maqamat Al-Hariri, I hesitated. And I said to myself, maybe it is a book that is a little bit difficult for the new generation to understand. However, the dedicated team at Qatar Reads rose to the challenge, proving that timeless texts can resonate with contemporary audiences,” he noted.

He said that their success illustrates the Arabic language's remarkable accessibility:“The Arab language, one of the oldest Arab languages, but one of the languages that you can read any text in any century. You can read it today as it was written yesterday.

“This achievement is particularly significant in bridging generational gaps. By transforming dense literary works into interactive exhibits, the programme makes reading engaging and relevant, countering perceptions of Arabic classics as outdated or inaccessible.

“It encourages young people to explore their heritage actively, blending tradition with creativity to spark curiosity and lifelong learning habits,” he said.

Dr. Al-Kawari is optimistic about the initiative's future.“This initiative, Qatar Reads, started as a modest effort, but it has improved and changed overtime. It has become one of the most important programmes at the Qatar National Library,” he stated.

With the exhibition drawing crowds, he affirming its continuity said,“After the big success that we have achieved today, it will continue and it will continue successfully.”

Such expansions could include more exhibitions, workshops, and collaborations, further embedding reading into Qatar's cultural fabric.