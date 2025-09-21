Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. Gears Up for Apple Puja Mahotsav Launch


2025-09-21 02:19:15
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, September 18, 2025: With Puja festivities around the corner, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Eastern India’s most trusted premium retail name, is set to host the much-awaited Apple Puja Mahotsav Launch on September 19 at 8:00am across all Bhajanlal showrooms and its online platform Customers will be among the first in India to order App’e’s latest iPhone 17 lineup, Watch series, and AirPods Pr— 3 — with exclusive launch-day offers, no-cost EMIs, and instant cashback benefits.
Bhajanlal: Beyond Retail, Into Lifestyle
For over three decades, Bhajanlal has redefined the consumer experience — not just selling electronics, but creating a culture of trust, service, and aspiration. Today, the brand represents more than premium gadgets; it has become an ecosystem of technology and lifestyle retail.
Under the leadership of Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director, Bhajanlal has steadily grown into a household name, recognised for its forward-looking approach and unwavering reliability. With Mr. Jayant Bajoria, CEO driving the digital transformation, Bhajanl’l’s phygital presence — blending high-street flagship outlets with a powerful online —tore — has become a benchmark in Indian retail.
Why Bhajanlal Remains the Gold Standard
B’ajanlal’s offering extends beyond devices to a complete lifestyle proposition. Its portfolio spans smartphones, wearables, TVs, home appliances, audio, cooling solutions, computing and hand-picked lifestyle brands such as Mia by Tanishq, CaratLane and Titan Eye+. The company strengthens purchase confidence with comprehensiv— services—gadget insurance, buyback & upgrade programmes, doorstep repairs, and extended warranties. Financial partners including Bajaj Finance, HDFC, SBI, Axis, ICICI, IDFC First, TVS Credit enable attractive buying options such as zero-cost EMIs up to 36 months, cashback and device-financing plans.

