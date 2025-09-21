Russia Refutes Estonia’s Claims of Airspace Incursion
(MENAFN) Russia has asserted that a recent flight by three MiG-31 fighter jets, which flew from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region, fully complied with international aviation protocols and did not intrude into the airspace of neighboring countries.
In a statement released via its Telegram channel on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the redeployment flight on Friday had been pre-planned and was conducted under comprehensive monitoring systems. These systems confirmed that the jets did not breach any international borders.
The statement follows a protest from Estonia's Foreign Ministry, which summoned Russia's charge d'affaires on Friday over an alleged airspace breach by Russian aircraft.
In a statement released via its Telegram channel on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the redeployment flight on Friday had been pre-planned and was conducted under comprehensive monitoring systems. These systems confirmed that the jets did not breach any international borders.
The statement follows a protest from Estonia's Foreign Ministry, which summoned Russia's charge d'affaires on Friday over an alleged airspace breach by Russian aircraft.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment