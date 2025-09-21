Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Refutes Estonia’s Claims of Airspace Incursion

Russia Refutes Estonia’s Claims of Airspace Incursion


2025-09-21 01:59:15
(MENAFN) Russia has asserted that a recent flight by three MiG-31 fighter jets, which flew from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region, fully complied with international aviation protocols and did not intrude into the airspace of neighboring countries.

In a statement released via its Telegram channel on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the redeployment flight on Friday had been pre-planned and was conducted under comprehensive monitoring systems. These systems confirmed that the jets did not breach any international borders.

The statement follows a protest from Estonia's Foreign Ministry, which summoned Russia's charge d'affaires on Friday over an alleged airspace breach by Russian aircraft.

MENAFN21092025000045017169ID1110089180

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search