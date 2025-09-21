Trump's H-1B Fee Sparks Uproar, Elon Musk's Old Post Gains Spotlight
The tech world is buzzing after President Donald Trump announced a hefty $100,000 H-1B visa fee, starting Sunday, September 21. Surprisingly, Elon Musk, who has long championed H-1B visas, hasn't said a word about the policy. His silence has left many wondering where the billionaire stands on an issue that affects thousands of tech workers.
A Blast from the Past: Musk's X Post
While Musk stays quiet, a fiery X post from December 2024 has resurfaced. Back then, Musk made it clear how important H-1B visas were for him and his companies. "The reason I'm in America, along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that make America strong, is because of H1B," he wrote.
He added in his signature blunt style, "Take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend." The post shows Musk's longtime commitment to defending skilled foreign talent in the US.
H-1B Advocacy vs. Musk's Own Immigration Story
Interestingly, while Musk credits H-1B visas for his journey, he actually entered the US on an F1 student visa and later became a citizen through the EB-5 investor program. Regardless, he has consistently opposed tighter restrictions on H-1B visas, even during his interactions with the Trump administration.
Tesla Faces H-1B Hiring Lawsuit
Adding to the drama, Tesla is currently facing a lawsuit alleging bias in H-1B hiring. Two applicants-a software engineer and an HR specialist-claim Tesla favored H-1B visa holders over American citizens, calling it "wage theft."
H-1B visas remain a lifeline for tech companies, allowing them to hire skilled foreign workers at a lower cost than Americans. Experts say Trump's new $100,000 fee could cost the tech sector billions and disrupt workforce planning.
