'Shubho Mahalaya': PM Modi Greets People, Says 'As Sacred Days Of Durga Puja Draw Near...'
The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day.Also Read | When is Mahalaya 2025? Amavasya date, time, Pitru Paksha, Durga Puja and more
"Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya ! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose," Modi said on X.Also Read | Mahalaya 2024: Top 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with loved ones
"May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," the prime minister said.
