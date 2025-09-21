Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israel Completes World's First Combat-Ready Laser Air Defense System

2025-09-21 01:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel has completed work on the world's first combat-capable laser air defense system, Azernews reports via the Israeli media.

The system, known as Iron Beam, is designed to intercept drones and missiles using high-energy laser technology and is regarded as a breakthrough in modern battlefield capabilities.

One of its key advantages is cost-efficiency: each laser shot costs only a few dollars, compared to around $40,000 for an Iron Dome interceptor missile and millions of euros for a single Patriot system launch.

