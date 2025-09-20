Questflow Joins Google As An Early Contributing Partner For Agent Payments Protocol (AP2)
AP2 is the result of a collaborative effort led by Google and over 60 leading global organizations. These partners span across blockchain, fintech, and payments, as well as major financial players.
Traditional payment systems are primarily designed for human users. However, in emerging scenarios where AI agents autonomously conduct transactions , existing systems face significant challenges in authorization, authenticity, and accountability .
AP2 addresses these challenges through its innovative Task Authorization mechanism , which establishes a secure and tamper-proof transaction flow by:
- Generating digitally signed contracts for every transaction; Recording the user's initial intent, authorization, and final payment with a comprehensive audit trail; Ensuring transactions are verifiable and traceable, fostering trust and security.
The introduction of AP2 paves the way for a new era of commerce, enabling experiences such as intelligent shopping , personalized offers , and cross-platform task collaboration , while supporting multiple payment methods including stablecoins and cryptocurrencies .
As an early contributor, Questflow will continue to work closely with Google and its global partners to advance the AP2 protocol and accelerate the development of infrastructure for the AI-driven economy.
Resource:
Contact:
Una CHEN
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: 41Caijing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment