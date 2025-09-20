Student-Led Nonprofit Project Cleris Makes Scientific Research Free For 30,000+ Students, Reaching 3 Million+ Globally

Sabrina Huang (founder), ProjectCleris

Led by 17-year-old founder Sabrina Huang, Project Cleris is redefining access to research education by making it free.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While most high school students focused on standardized tests and summer plans, a group of teenagers from the tri-state area launched an ambitious global initiative: a comprehensive scientific education platform that has helped tens of thousands of students access research opportunities at no cost.

Sabrina Huang, 17, founded and developed ProjectCleris , a student-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit and web app designed to eliminate barriers in science education. Working alongside Director of Programs and fellow high schooler Jophy Lin, 17, the duo created and launched Cleris' flagship research course, which has educated more than 30,000 students in under a year.

The comprehensive course provides step-by-step guidance for conducting independent scientific research, covering topic selection, literature review, experimental design, and publication preparation. The curriculum features instruction from award-winning teen researchers and includes interviews with PhD professors from Stanford, student researchers from Harvard and MIT, Regeneron ISEF finalists, and Research Science Institute scholars.

"Most research programs cost over $5,000 for one summer and only accept a small fraction of applicants. It's extremely impractical for low-income families to afford," said Huang. "So we created a platform where any student can learn how to start research on their own, at their own pace, from experts, without paying a dime."

Since its September 2024 launch, the course has reached students across more than 100 countries. The broader ProjectCleris platform now supports over 80,000 active web users and hosts a collaborative online community of more than 5,000 young scientists who work together on projects and provide peer review for research ideas.

In addition to the main course leaders Sabrina Huang and Jophy Lin, the curriculum team includes Leo Lee, Arav Chand, Aaron Mathew (Course Development Co-Heads), and Connor Peng (Program Development Head), supported by instructors from NYU, Cornell, and other leading institutions. Topics covered include experimental design, mentor outreach, statistical analysis, and preparation for prestigious research competitions such as ISEF and JSHS.

Project Cleris operates entirely without paywalls under student leadership. The organization's mission centers on empowering students to direct their own scientific education through accessible, high-quality resources that eliminate traditional barriers in research training. The team aims to cultivate a diverse, global online community where students can succeed regardless of their background or financial circumstances.

"Project Cleris is a testament to what can be achieved when students are given the resources to pursue their scientific passions without financial barriers," said Lin. "We're creating a space where anyone, no matter where they're from, can take their first steps in research and science education."

The platform provides crucial exposure and opportunities for underserved students to explore STEM careers that might otherwise remain inaccessible. Through ongoing course offerings and community initiatives, Project Cleris continues expanding its efforts to democratize scientific education and develop additional online resources.

Talking to the media, Sabrina Huang shared her motivation for launching ProjectCleris: "I grew up in a neighborhood where research opportunities were rare and inaccessible," said Huang. "I remember Googling how to do research in 9th grade and finding nothing that made sense to someone like me. I founded Cleris so no student would have to feel shut out of science just because of their zip code, income, or lack of connections."

