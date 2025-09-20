Business Strategy Coach Katie Hornor Wins Finalist Stevie® Award In 2025 Stevie Awards For Women In Business

Katie Hornor: keynote speaker, author, coach

Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Strategy Coach and Founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers, Katie Hornor , has been named a Stevie® Award Finalist in the Lifetime Achievement category for the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the organizations they run – worldwide. Nicknamed Stevie for the Greek word for“crowned,” the Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

The awards will be presented at a gala event in New York City on Monday, November 10, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed.

More than 400 women and their guests from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in categories such as Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others. Finalists were determined based on the average scores of more than 190 business professionals worldwide, serving across seven judging committee. Their scores the guarantee a Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said,“Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted an exceptional range of nominations. We are continually inspired by how meaningful it is for women to receive a Stevie Award and the lasting impact it can have on their careers and organizations. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's Finalists and look forward to announcing the final award placements on November 10.” Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at .

About Katie Hornor

Katie Hornor is a business strategist , Bible teacher and mentor who has spent the last decade helping high-achieving leaders build businesses without compromising faith or values. After relocating to Mexico in 2007 for charity work, Katie launched her first business from a place of extreme poverty-pioneering the first literature-based Spanish-language homeschool curriculum. It became a foundational resource in Latin America.

Katie then began coaching business and marketing, focusing on helping entrepreneurs simplify and strengthen their positioning through The Flamingo Advantage®, her proprietary framework that aligns purpose and profit. She consults with high-ticket event hosts and teams to create more aligned enrollment strategies-focused on client-first transformation.

Hornor is newly the CEO of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS ) designed as a collaborative community to inspire, equip and celebrate excellence in the speaking industry. In 2025 she was named Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, was featured in Woman's Week and Insider Weekly, and made a branded billboard appearance in Times Square. She was also named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and FRedX. A Keynoter, TEDx speaker, and multi-award-winning author of 90+ titles, Katie travels with her husband and five kids, keynotes and serves clients with exemplary values-driven leadership. Find out more or invite her to speak at your next event by visiting .

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie® Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at . Entries for the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.



