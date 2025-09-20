Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens New Essex Facility Ribbon Cutting Sat., Sept. 20 At 11 A.M.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu will hold a ribbon cutting Sat., Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at 501 Eastern Blvd, Essex, Md. The expansion-supported by the Essex Community Development Corporation-adds 7-day programs for kids and adults. Media parking reserved.

ESSEX, MD - Sep 20, 2025 - Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu will celebrate the grand opening of its new facility at 501 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD 21221 with a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. The event will showcase expanded mat space and programs made possible in part by a grant from the Essex Community Development Corporation, and will introduce an expanded schedule for children and adults.

The new gym offers a full range of classes, including Gi and No-Gi Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, wrestling, fitness and conditioning, women's only options, and MMA. Adult classes welcome all ages and experience levels. The youth program features age-appropriate sessions for ages 4–15, focused on confidence, discipline, and resilience while building lifelong fitness habits. Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is owned and operated by Rob Sullivan, a lifelong Essex resident, former professional MMA fighter, and head wrestling coach at Eastern Technical High School.“I was born and raised here, and it means so much to bring something positive to Essex,” said Sullivan.“Our mission is to provide a space where kids, families, and adults can train, grow, and strengthen not only their bodies but also their character.”

“Through Project Restore 2.0, Essex CDC is thrilled to support Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Rob Sullivan as they move into this new space right in the heart of the Eastern Blvd. corridor in Essex,” said Chrissy Erb, Executive Director of the Essex Community Development Corporation.“This expansion not only allows Rob to serve more people in our community, but also showcases the kind of energy and investment we want to see here on our main street. This is a big win for our community.”

Event details What: Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting, Baltimore Brazilian Jiu Jitsu When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. (media arrival recommended by 10:45 a.m.) Where: 501 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD 21221 Parking/Access: Side of the building will be reserved for media parking.

Community members, local leaders, and families are invited to attend, tour the facility, and learn more about classes and membership options.

Learn more at or email ...