Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $1.4, or 2.04 percent, compared to last week, to $70.13 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $70.76 per barrel, and the minimum $69.43 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.6 per barrel, which is $1.35, or two percent, more than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $69.23 per barrel, and the minimum price $67.94 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $56.75 per barrel, up $0.84, or 1.5 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $57.45 per barrel, and the lowest $55.9 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.84 per barrel for the week, up $0.98, or 1.46 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $68.56 per barrel, and the lowest $66.95 per barrel.