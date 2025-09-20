UK Reports 1,072 Migrant Arrivals In One Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The UK Home Office said Saturday that 1,072 irregular migrants crossed the English Channel in 13 small boats yesterday without permission to enter the UK.
This is the third time this year the number of daily migrant arrivals cross the 1,000 threshold, raising the overall number this year to 32,103, according to a press release from the Office.
Commenting on the figures, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, "These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people-smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders."
"Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can be detained and the first removals have now begun.
"Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system," he added. (end)


