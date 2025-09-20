Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Reports 1,072 Migrant Arrivals In One Day


2025-09-20 03:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The UK Home Office said Saturday that 1,072 irregular migrants crossed the English Channel in 13 small boats yesterday without permission to enter the UK.
This is the third time this year the number of daily migrant arrivals cross the 1,000 threshold, raising the overall number this year to 32,103, according to a press release from the Office.
Commenting on the figures, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, "These small boats crossings are utterly unacceptable and the vile people-smugglers behind them are wreaking havoc on our borders."
"Thanks to our deal with France, people crossing in small boats can be detained and the first removals have now begun.
"Protecting the UK border is my priority as Home Secretary and I will explore all options to restore order to our immigration system," he added. (end)
mrn


MENAFN20092025000071011013ID1110088448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search