UAE: 22-Year-Old Indian Girl Goes Missing, Reunites With Family In Less Than 24 Hours

A young Indian woman who went missing earlier today in Sharjah has been found. The 22-year-old Rithika Sudhir was found from Oud Metha, almost 40 kilometers away from where she was last seen.

“Thank you so much for all your help,” her father Sudhir told Khaleej Times.“She has been found and is safe with us now.”

Recommended For You Fear buying Bitcoin? A little focus can go a long way in making smart choices

A source close to the matter said that a member of the public spotted her in Oud Metha and alerted the family.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Plea issued

Earlier today, Rithika's family had issued an impassioned plea asking for assistance to help find her after she went missing from a clinic in Abu Shagara which she had visited along with her brother on Saturday morning.

“She was undergoing a skin treatment at the clinic and needed to have a blood test done,” her father, Sudhir Krishnan had told Khaleej Times.“Her brother, who is 27 years old, accompanied her to the clinic. After the blood test, he asked her to wait in the waiting area as he consulted with the doctor. When he got out of the doctor's room, she was nowhere to be found.”

Upon checking the CCTV footage, they found that Ritika walked out of the clinic through the rear entrance at 8:30am.

The family then lodged a complaint with Sharjah Police before circulating Ritika's photo and details on Whatsapp groups. In the CCTV footage from the clinic, Ritika- wearing a long white shirt with black stripes and a black pant- can be seen stepping out of the building and looking around before walking away.

Born and raised in Sharjah, Ritika had completed her schooling and did not pursue further studies.“She was not interested in academics and spent much of her time drawing, painting and cooking,” her father said.“She was having tuition lessons for painting as well. Since she was home most of the time, she did not have her own mobile phone. Whenever needed, she would use one of our phones.”