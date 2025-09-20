White House Says Americans Would 'Dominate Board Of New Tiktok'
Washington: A deal for the Chinese parent company of popular video-sharing app TikTok to sell its US operations would see the creation of a board dominated by Americans, the White House said Saturday.
"There will be seven seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and six of those seats will be Americans," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.
She said a deal could be signed "in the coming days."
The United States has forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations out of the hands of Chinese parent company ByteDance for national security reasons.
Under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, the US Congress passed a law to force ByteDance to sell its US operations or face a ban of the app.
US policymakers, including in Trump's first term, have warned that China could use TikTok to mine data from Americans or exert influence on what they see on social media.
But Trump turned to the platform, which is hugely popular with young Americans, to garner support during his ultimately successful 2024 presidential campaign.
The Republican president has repeatedly pushed off implementation of the ban while a deal has been sought.
Investors reportedly being eyed to take over the app include Oracle, the tech firm owned by Larry Ellison, one of the world's richest people -- and a major Trump supporter.
Leavitt seemed to confirm Oracle's participation.
"The data and privacy will be led by one of America's greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America as well," she told Fox News.
"So all of those details have already been agreed upon. Now we just need this deal to be signed."
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the matter in a phone call on Friday.
Trump said that Xi "approved" the deal during the phone call but then said, "We have to get it signed." China did not confirm any agreement.
"We're going to have a very, very tight control," Trump said. "There's tremendous value with TikTok, and I'm a little prejudiced because I frankly did so well on it."
The Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the talks, reported that the US government could receive a multi-billion-dollar fee from investors as part of the deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment