Qatar Para-Athletics Team To Compete In World Championships In India

Doha: The Qatari national team for athletes with disabilities will participate in the World Para Athletics Championships, set to take place in New Delhi, India, from September 26 to October 5. The event will host over 1,000 elite para-athletes from around the world competing in more than 160 track and field events.

The Qatari delegation, led by board member Mohammed Dahim Al Dosari, will depart for New Delhi tomorrow, Sunday. The team includes athletes Abderrahman Abdelkader, Mohammed Al Kubaisi, Ali Arshid, and Sarah Masoud, competing in shot put and wheelchair racing events.

In preparation for the championships, the Qatari para-athletes held a closed training camp in Poland last August, honing their skills ahead of this major global sporting event, which features top international athletes who are medalists in Paralympic Games and world championships.

Notably, Abderrahman Abdelkader and Sarah Masoud previously won medals at the Paralympic Games, while Mohammed Al Kubaisi and Ali Arshid have achieved success at the Asian and Arab levels.

Mohammed Dahim Al Dosari emphasized that this championship is one of the most important competitions for para-athletes ahead of the Paralympic Games, providing a global platform for top athletes to showcase their talent and demonstrate determination and resilience.

He added that Qatari athletes aim to deliver strong performances, achieve the best results, and further develop their skills in wheelchair racing.

In closing, Al Dosari expressed hope that Qatari athletes will continue to secure victories and attain outstanding results at this prestigious international event.