GWC Named Among Forbes Middle East 'Sustainability Leaders 2025'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) has been ranked ninth regionally in the transport and logistics category on Forbes Middle East's Sustainability Leaders 2025 list, which features 126 companies and institutions.
This recognition highlights GWC's role in promoting sustainable development practices and supporting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives across the region.
GWC Group Managing Director Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani said:“We are proud to be recognised by Forbes Middle East for the third year in a row. This honour reflects our steadfast commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business model and highlights our ongoing efforts to provide sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions to our diverse clientele, in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”
GWC's Group Acting CEO Matthew Kearns stated:“Sustainability is a cornerstone for driving positive change, promoting responsible practices, and contributing to development. We achieve this by leveraging our capabilities, investing in the communities where we operate, strengthening governance, protecting the environment, and managing risks effectively.”
He added:“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to adopting responsible initiatives and taking a proactive approach to sustainability. It further strengthens GWC's position as a leader in ESG practices, demonstrated through a wide range of initiatives such as beach clean-ups, tree planting, wastewater treatment, energy conservation and emissions reduction, paperless processes, vehicle route optimisation, reduce-reuse-recycle initiatives, and resource consumption optimisation.”
GWC's Biobin initiative processed nearly 100 tonnes of food waste from its sites last year, transforming close to 40 tonnes into premium, nutrient-rich compost – enough to cover the equivalent of 14 FIFA football pitches.
As part of the initiative, the recycled compost is donated to local agricultural projects including Education City Micro Farm, a community garden run by agriculture company Hadiqa that offers educational workshops for children in Doha, teaching them about gardening to create a more self-sufficient future.
Forbes Middle East highlighted that the company has reduced Scope-1 carbon emissions by 3% and Scope-2 emissions by 0.2% compared with 2023 levels in 2024 and recycled more than 162,000m3 of treated wastewater at GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, achieving a 6% year-on-year reduction in water consumption in the same year.
In 2024, GWC also recycled over 2,200 tons of waste, with a bold target of cutting waste by 20% by 2030. The company remains committed to minimising landfill dependency and promoting sustainable solutions.
In September 2024, GWC joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, aligning itself with over 23,000 companies from some 166 countries worldwide committed to promoting responsible business practices and SDGs Warehousing Company GWC Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders 2025
