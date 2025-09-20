Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 65,208

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 65,208 martyrs, in addition to 166,271 wounded, most of whom are women and children.

The health ministry in Gaza said that Gaza hospitals received 34 martyrs and 200 injuries in the past 24 hours, adding that since March 18, when the occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement, the toll has reached 12,653 martyrs along with 54,230 wounded.

It noted that 4 martyrs and 18 injured aid seekers were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of aid victims to 2,518 martyrs, and more than 18,449 injured.

