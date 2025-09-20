AIMOON AI-Powered Web3 Agent Platform For Deploying Intelligent Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Sept. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the fast-evolving Web3 ecosystem, where markets change by the minute and technology advances at lightning speed, users face significant challenges such as information overload and operational complexity. AIMOON has officially launched as the world's first AI-powered Web3 agent platform, designed to make it easier to use, deploy, manage, and optimize intelligent AI agents in the Web3 space.By combining AI-powered agent creation, real-time industry insights, and a fully integrated suite of smart agents, AIMOON introduces a new approach to on-chain operations. The platform delivers efficiency, adaptability, and personalization, simplifying Web3 tasks while enabling smarter financial decisions and the potential to generate profits through AI-driven insights.Why AIMOON Is Essential NowAs Web3 and AI technologies expand, blockchain data continues to grow more complex, and technical barriers remain an obstacle for many. Developers and participants often juggle multiple tools, explorers, and platforms to manage cross-chain assets or interact with decentralized applications (dApps).AIMOON addresses these challenges by providing an intuitive platform for seamless AI agent deployment across Web3. The platform streamlines digital interactions and financial decision-making, offering value to both first-time participants and experienced blockchain professionals.The founding team stated:“We aimed to simplify Web3 agent deployment. What once took hours can now be accomplished in seconds, offering a seamless, intelligent Web3 experience-and smarter ways to generate profits.”Key Features of AIMOON's AI Agent Platform1. AI Agent DeploymentIntelligent Web3 agents can be created, deployed, and managed to perform complex tasks such as managing cross-chain assets, interacting with smart contracts, and automating decentralized finance (DeFi) operations. The platform accommodates investors, developers, and everyday blockchain users, supporting profitable decision-making.2. Real-Time Industry InsightsAIMOON provides real-time news aggregation and market analysis, allowing agents to adapt and users to identify opportunities, maximize profits, and reduce risks.3. Smart Agents – AIMOON's Core DifferentiatorAutonomous AI agents carry out a wide range of functions, including portfolio rebalancing, transaction risk analysis, and token price tracking. With memory and adaptability, these agents evolve based on user behavior, offering increasingly personalized financial insights.4. Agent Management & AnalyticsA comprehensive dashboard helps track agent performance and access historical data. A built-in content library allows users to revisit past tasks, analyze results, and refine financial strategies.In Action: Real-World Scenarios



Developers: Custom Web3 agents can autonomously interact with dApps, facilitate smart contract execution, and manage multi-chain assets.

Investors: Portfolios can be optimized with agents that monitor conditions, perform risk assessments, and recommend actions based on real-time data. Everyday Participants: Agents can automate tasks such as token tracking, NFT management, and DeFi interactions, while continuously learning to provide tailored financial guidance.

What's Next for AIMOON: Roadmap & Vision

AIMOON continues to expand its capabilities with several upcoming features, including:





Cross-Chain Operational Support: Agents will seamlessly interact across multiple blockchains, improving financial strategies by accessing a broader range of assets.

Personalized Research Assistants: Intelligent agents will adjust to unique preferences and trading styles, delivering actionable insights. DAO Integration: Agents will participate in decentralized governance processes, optimizing strategies for greater rewards.

The platform is designed to evolve alongside the needs of the Web3 ecosystem, ensuring time efficiency while enhancing profitability.

Availability

AIMOON is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play. The platform can be accessed via smartphones, tablets, and desktops, enabling flexible and on-the-go Web3 interactions.

Experience the Future of Web3 Interactions with AIMOON – Now Available on Mobile and Desktop.

