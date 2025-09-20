Camelway Opens EU/UK Distributor Network For Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 19, 2025 12:31 pm - CamelWay launches a distributor network for the EU and UK, pairing ISO/BRC/Halal-audited production with localized labels, partner onboarding, and short lead times. Early pharmacy traction in Italy; applications open to retail, pharmacy & e-commerce.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - CamelWay announced a distributor network serving the European Union and the United Kingdom for its retail-ready camel milk powder. The program is built for pharmacies, retailers, buying groups and e-commerce operators that require audited manufacturing, compliant labels and predictable supply.

Production is verified against ISO, BRC and Halal standards with documented QA at each step. Finished goods ship in 300 g resealable pouches with strong shelf presence. Labels are localized for major EU/UK languages and include ingredients, nutrition, preparation, storage and country-specific notices. Each batch features lot and expiry coding and supporting documentation to assist partner audits.

“Trade partners consistently ask for two things: verifiable quality and dependable timelines,” said a CamelWay spokesperson.“Our program aligns audited manufacturing, localization and logistics so distributors can onboard quickly and sell compliantly.”

Early momentum is coming from Italy, where pharmacies and regional wholesalers are preparing broader introductions. The company is prioritizing reliable EU/UK supply with short lead times, responsive onboarding and clear commercial policies that protect pricing.

Program highlights for partners:

. Retail-ready 300 g pouches designed for pharmacy and grocery shelves

. Multi-language labels and audit-ready batch documentation out of the box

. Independently audited quality controls (ISO/BRC/Halal) and transparent QA processes

. Stable logistics lanes targeting short EU/UK delivery times

. Pricing protection guidelines to support sustainable distribution

Sourcing emphasizes animal welfare and consistency, including non-GMO feed programs, low-stress handling and rigorous hygiene protocols. This approach supports a consistent product profile and traceability from farm to finished pack.

Partners can request details or apply via the distributor page:

Learn more about farm and production standards:

About CamelWay

CamelWay supplies certified camel milk products across Europe and the UK. The flagship product is camel milk powder in 300 g resealable pouches. By pairing audited quality controls with localized labels and dependable logistics, CamelWay simplifies compliant distribution for regulated categories.