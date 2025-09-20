SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PGRE, ETNB, STAA On Behalf Of Shareholders
Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)'s sale to Rithm Capital Corp. for $6.60 per share. If you are a Paramount shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)'s sale to Roche. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, 89bio shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right to receive certain contingent payments of up to an aggregate of $6.00 per share in cash upon achievement of specified milestones. If you are an 89bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)'s sale to Alcon for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a STAAR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
