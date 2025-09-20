Lindsey Stirling 2025 Concert Schedule: Secure The Cheapest Tickets Using Promo Code CITY10 On Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lindsey Stirling, the trailblazing violinist, dancer, and composer, continues to captivate the world with her innovative fusion of classical violin, electronic beats, and high-energy performances. As of September 2025, her 2025 tour slate is in full swing, blending the rock-infused nEVEREST Duality Tour co-headlining with Halestorm and the enchanting holiday Snow Waltz Tour inspired by her festive album. With dates spanning fall through winter, fans across North America have plenty of chances to witness her live magic. This guide dives into her complete 2025 concert schedule, spotlights her top singles in bullet-point format, and reveals how to snag the cheapest tickets using Promo Code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets-your ultimate source for verified, affordable access.

Lindsey Stirling's 2025 Tour Highlights: Duality and Holiday Spectacle

The nEVEREST Duality Tour kicked off earlier this year, pairing Stirling's soaring strings with Halestorm's gritty rock for an explosive shared stage. Expect collaborative twists on hits like "Shatter Me" and crowd-rousing anthems, with Apocalyptica joining select dates for added cello-driven intensity. Transitioning into the holidays, the Snow Waltz Tour transforms venues into winter wonderlands, featuring snowfall effects, elegant dancers, and a setlist of original instrumentals plus timeless carols. VIP options, including Q&A sessions and exclusive merch, elevate the experience. With 42+ dates confirmed, tickets are moving fast-average prices sit around $183, but savvy shoppers can score deals as low as $42.

Full Lindsey Stirling 2025 Tour Dates List

Compiled from official sources like Ticketmaster and her website, here's the latest on Lindsey Stirling's 2025 concerts. Schedules may update, so verify availability.

Nov 18 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA

Nov 19 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

Nov 21 - Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Casino - NJ - Atlantic City, NJ

Nov 24 - The Theater at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

Nov 25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

Nov 26 - Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater - Orlando, FL

Nov 28 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

Nov 29 - Moran Theater At Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacksonville, FL

Dec 1 - Concert Hall at the BJCC - Birmingham, AL

Dec 3 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

Dec 4 - HEB Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

Dec 5 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Dec 7 - Rio Rancho Events Center - Rio Rancho, NM

Dec 9 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Dec 10 - Venetian Theatre At the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Dec 12 - Venetian Theatre At the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Dec 13 - Venetian Theatre At the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Dec 15 - Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

Dec 16 - Heartland Events Center - Grand Island, NE

Dec 18 - Ford Center - IN - Evansville, IN

Dec 19 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

Dec 20 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

Dec 22 - Sonnentag Event Center - Eau Claire, WI

Dec 23 - Carver Arena At Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

Top 10 Lindsey Stirling Singles: Fan Favorites and Chart-Toppers

Lindsey Stirling's singles have racked up billions of streams and views, blending her virtuoso violin with pop, dubstep, and emotional depth. Based on Spotify plays, YouTube virality, Billboard peaks, and fan votes, here are her top 10 in bullet-point glory-many of which fuel her 2025 setlists:

Crystallize (2012): Her breakout viral hit from the debut album; a dubstep-violin masterpiece with over 200 million YouTube views, evoking icy wonder.

Shatter Me (feat. Lzzy Hale) (2014): Epic collab with Halestorm's frontwoman; peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic chart, a Duality Tour staple.

Radioactive (Cover with Pentatonix) (2013): Haunting a cappella-violin twist on Imagine Dragons; won YouTube Music Award for Response of the Year.

Roundtable Rival (2014): Upbeat, empowering banger with fierce dance visuals; a fan-favorite for its rhythmic violin scratches.

Elements (2014): Instrumental ode to nature's forces-earth, air, fire, water-showcasing her classical prowess in an electronic storm.

The Arena (2016): Triumphant gladiator anthem from Brave Enough; motivational riffs that hype crowds to their feet.

Prism (2016): Luminous, feel-good track with colorful melodies; beloved for its adorable video and uplifting energy.

Hold My Heart (feat. Lzzy Hale) (2016): Heart-wrenching ballad blending raw vocals and soaring strings; another Halestorm gem.

Transcendence (2014): Fan-voted emotional powerhouse; conveys hope amid darkness with transcendent violin swells.

Master of Tides (2016): Tidal, immersive instrumental; orchestral-electronic waves that build to euphoric peaks.

These tracks highlight her evolution from YouTube sensation to global star, with over 1 million singles sold worldwide. Stream them on Spotify for a pre-concert vibe check.

