Zelensky On Defense Of Kupiansk: Russians To Be Destroyed There


2025-09-20 07:04:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Fierce fighting continues in the Kupiansk area, and there are appropriate forces there. We have strong units operating there, and they are destroying the Russians who are concentrated there and trying to pass through. Counter-sabotage measures are being carried out in the city center, where our units are engaged in mopping up operations. We consider that the Russians there will be destroyed," Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-sabotage measures in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region , blocking and destroying Russian invaders in forests, cottage areas, and the surrounding areas.

