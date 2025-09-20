Third Free Practice Session Wraps Up At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
McLaren's British driver, Lando Norris showed the best result.
Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished second, and Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished third.
After the third free practice session, a qualifying race will be held to determine the drivers' positions in the main race.
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris won the first free practice session, while Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton won the second.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 21.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment