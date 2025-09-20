Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Third Free Practice Session Wraps Up At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Third Free Practice Session Wraps Up At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025


2025-09-20 07:04:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The third free practice session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has come to an end, Azernews reports.

McLaren's British driver, Lando Norris showed the best result.

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing finished second, and Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished third.

After the third free practice session, a qualifying race will be held to determine the drivers' positions in the main race.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris won the first free practice session, while Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton won the second.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 21.

MENAFN20092025000195011045ID1110087730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search