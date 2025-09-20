Govt To Decode Deeper Insights Into Applications Of Data For Policymaking

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Using the Time Use Survey 2024, the government is set to decode deeper insights into applications of data for policymaking, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Time Use Survey data reveals changes in work-life patterns and gender roles since 2019, assisting policymakers in shaping social and economic programmes. It is an important source of information about the activities that are performed by the population and the time duration for which such activities are performed.

The National Statistics Office and the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram will hold a Data User's Conference on the Time Use Survey 2024.

The event, to be held on September 22 in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, seeks to connect data producers with policymakers, offering details about how individuals distribute their time among paid work, unpaid work, childcare, adult care, learning, and leisure.

The TUS 2024 builds on the earlier survey of 2019 and provides comparative evidence to track changes in work and life patterns in India.

Technical sessions on the design of the survey, key findings, and utility of TUS data, a panel discussion, and an open interaction with participants form the agenda of the programme.

The event will host approximately 175 participants, including researchers, economists, policymakers, representatives from international organisations, civil society, and the media.

It will conclude with a brief outlining of reflections and takeaways from the discussions held throughout the conference, the Ministry said.

The conference is designed to reinforce MoSPI's commitment to enhancing the country's statistical framework, it noted.

The deliberations are expected to strengthen the relevance of the Time Use Survey in India's statistical system, helping policymakers address critical socio-economic questions with robust data support, the Ministry added.

India is among the few countries, including Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the US, and China, that conduct the National Time Use Survey.