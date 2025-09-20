President Appoints Justice P.B. Bajanthri As Patna High Court's Chief Justice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, an official said.

The 62-year-old Chief Justice Bajanthri had taken oath as a Judge of Patna High Court on October 20, 2021. Recently, he was named as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court after the elevation of Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Supreme Court.

Bajanthri was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on January 2, 2015 and transferred as a Judge of High Court of Punjab and Haryana on March 16, 2015. He took oath as Judge of Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2018.

He enrolled as advocate in 1990 and practiced in Karnataka High Court, KAT, CAT and Educational Authorities. During 1993-94, he appeared as a KPSC Standing Counsel. He was appointed as Notary by the Government of India in May 2006.

CJ Bajanthri studied in Vidyavardhaka Sangha, K.L.E. Society and S.J.R.C. Law College, Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Advocate Arun Kumar was appointed as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court, according to a Law and Justice Ministry statement.

Justice Johnson John, Justice G.U. Girish and Justice C. Pratheep Kumar, who were functioning as Additional Judges, were appointed as Permanent Judges of the Kerala High Court, it said.

Last month, the Centre cleared the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justices Aradhe and Pancholi as Supreme Court judges.

With the appointment of the two judges, the strength of the Supreme Court reached the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on August 25, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: (i) Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay (PHC: High Court of Madhya Pradesh) (ii) Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, High Court of Judicature at Patna, (PHC: High Court of Gujarat)," read a statement uploaded on the apex court's website.