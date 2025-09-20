PM Modi's First Remark Amid Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike To $1,00,000: 'Our Biggest Enemy Is...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi's first remark amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike to $1,00,000. He said,“Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries). This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence. We must always reiterate this.”
More details are being added
