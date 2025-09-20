Azerbaijani Wrestlers Continue Medal Pursuit At World Championships In Zagreb
Murad Mammadov (63 kg) will face Kyrgyzstan's Bayaman Karimov, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will compete against Venezuela's Neyser Marimon Hidalgo, and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will take on Stanislav Shafarenko (UWW).
In addition, Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) is set to meet French representative Ibrahim Ganema in the final match, while Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) will fight for bronze medals.
The Azerbaijani national team has already secured four medals at the championships. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) claimed silver, while Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arseniy Dzhioyev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) each earned bronze.
