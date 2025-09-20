Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Wrestlers Continue Medal Pursuit At World Championships In Zagreb

Azerbaijani Wrestlers Continue Medal Pursuit At World Championships In Zagreb


2025-09-20 05:05:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers begin their campaigns at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Azernews reports.

Murad Mammadov (63 kg) will face Kyrgyzstan's Bayaman Karimov, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will compete against Venezuela's Neyser Marimon Hidalgo, and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will take on Stanislav Shafarenko (UWW).

In addition, Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) is set to meet French representative Ibrahim Ganema in the final match, while Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) will fight for bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani national team has already secured four medals at the championships. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) claimed silver, while Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arseniy Dzhioyev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) each earned bronze.

MENAFN20092025000195011045ID1110087500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search