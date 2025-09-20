Kolkata Swept By Thundershowers, More Rain On Sunday And During Durga Puja Predicted
While Durga Puja officially begins with Shasthi on September 28, the festivities start from Mahalaya (September 21), which marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha, the fortnight-long auspicious period leading up to the festival.
According to the weather department, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, raising the possibility of rain during the Puja days.
“A low-pressure system may form in the Bay of Bengal, which could impact the weather during Durga Puja. Thundershowers are expected in several South Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rainfall also likely in North Bengal,” said a Met official.
Currently, a low-pressure trough is active from Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh, causing rainfall in North Bengal and pulling in moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for showers.
On Saturday, thundershowers are expected in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. On Sunday, the forecast extends to Kolkata, along with these districts. Rain is also likely across all of South Bengal, including the city, on Monday and Tuesday, for which a yellow alert has been issued.
In North Bengal, heavy rain is forecast across all eight districts on Monday, particularly in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar.
Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 2.1 degrees C above normal, while Friday's maximum stood at 32.4 degrees C, 0.4 degrees C below normal.
