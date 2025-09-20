Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SCO Summit Concludes With Focus On Development Bank, Global Governance

2025-09-20 04:06:53
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the largest in the group's history, has concluded in Tianjin, China, with a focus on establishing a development bank, reforming global governance, and creating a development plan for the next 10 years, a TV BRICS report said.

The event brought together over 20 heads of state and 10 representatives of international organisations for a series of general and bilateral meetings.

Key topics of discussion among the leaders included economic cooperation, regional security, and the future direction of the organisation. The establishment of an SCO Development Bank was a significant item on the agenda, alongside discussions on the reform of global governance structures to better reflect a multipolar world.

The leaders also worked on a development plan for the next decade, charting a course for the group's activities and priorities.

(Reporting by Aleksandra Stolyarova; Videography by Aleksander Ermolaev for TV BRICS )

