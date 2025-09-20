SCO Summit Concludes With Focus On Development Bank, Global Governance
The event brought together over 20 heads of state and 10 representatives of international organisations for a series of general and bilateral meetings.
Key topics of discussion among the leaders included economic cooperation, regional security, and the future direction of the organisation. The establishment of an SCO Development Bank was a significant item on the agenda, alongside discussions on the reform of global governance structures to better reflect a multipolar world.
The leaders also worked on a development plan for the next decade, charting a course for the group's activities and priorities.
(Reporting by Aleksandra Stolyarova; Videography by Aleksander Ermolaev for TV BRICS )
