Dussehra 2025: Mercury-Jupiter Yoga Brings Wealth And Luck To These Zodiac Signs

During Dussehra 2025, the Budh-Guru Kendra Drishti Yoga formed by Mercury and Jupiter's aspect brings exceptional luck and wealth to specific zodiac signs. This powerful astrological alignment doubles financial gains.

Due to the Budh-Guru Kendra Drishti Yoga, Aries natives will get new career opportunities. Long-pending tasks will be completed, and leadership skills will improve.

Gemini natives will see an improvement in their speech and intelligence. There are chances of progress in your job and business. This time is especially beneficial if you're in education.

This combination is auspicious for Virgo natives financially and professionally. Your decisions will yield long-term benefits. Business owners may see profits.

During this time, Sagittarius people will be drawn to spirituality and higher education. Participation in religious activities will increase, and foreign travel may be possible.

For Pisces natives, this is a time of progress in art, music, and creative pursuits. Family life will be happy and peaceful, and your social status will increase.