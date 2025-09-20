Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar's Top 10 Highest Opening Day Box Office Hits

Akshay Kumar's movie Jolly LLB 3 was released. The film received good reviews from critics and audiences upon its release. The movie's first-day earnings are out. Meanwhile, we're telling you about Akshay's highest-grossing films on the first day

Akshay Kumar's 2010 film 2.0 also starred Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson. Directed by S. Shankar, this movie collected a net of ₹64.06 crore in India on its first day.

Akshay Kumar and director Jagan Shakti's film Mission Mangal came out in 2019. It starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Sharman Joshi. The film earned ₹29.16 crore on its first day.

Akshay Kumar's 2021 film Sooryavanshi was directed by Rohit Shetty. Katrina Kaif was in the lead role with him. This movie earned a net of ₹26.29 crore in India on its first day.

The 2016 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, and Vineet Kumar Singh, was directed by Reema Kagti. The movie earned ₹25.25 crore on its first day.

Released this year, 2025, Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 5 earned ₹24.35 crore on its first day. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it starred Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari was released in 2019. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, it collected ₹21 crore at the box office on its first day. It was directed by Anurag Singh.

Akshay Kumar's 2008 film Singh Is Kinng was directed by Anees Bazmee. Co-starring Katrina Kaif, the film earned ₹20.67 crore on its first day.

Director Farhad Samji's 2019 film starred Akshay Kumar with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie earned ₹19.08 crore on its first day.

Akshay Kumar's 2019 film Good Newwz was directed by Raj Mehta. It starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film earned ₹17.56 crore on its first day.

Akshay Kumar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released in 2024. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it starred Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film earned ₹16.07 crore on its first day.

Akshay Kumar's film Jolly LLB 3 has been released. It got a good response at the box office on its first day, collecting ₹12.50 crore in India. However, it couldn't break into his top 10 highest day-one earners.