Georgia, UAE Seal $6B Agreements During High-Level Visit
The talks, held at the Government Administration in Tbilisi, brought together members of both countries' cabinets. Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Eagle Hills Group founder and chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, signed agreements paving the way for two large-scale investment projects in Georgia worth a total of $6 billion.
The official signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kobakhidze and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the importance of the agreements for strengthening bilateral economic ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment