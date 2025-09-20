Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia, UAE Seal $6B Agreements During High-Level Visit

2025-09-20 03:07:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to Georgia, where he met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other senior officials, Trend reports.

The talks, held at the Government Administration in Tbilisi, brought together members of both countries' cabinets. Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Eagle Hills Group founder and chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, signed agreements paving the way for two large-scale investment projects in Georgia worth a total of $6 billion.

The official signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Kobakhidze and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the importance of the agreements for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

