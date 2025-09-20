Gracias Living Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Assisted Living Facility In Gurgaon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, India : Gracias Living, one of Delhi NCR's premier assisted living & old-age homes, is proud to announce the opening of its luxurious facility located at 'Blossom' 901, Sector 43, Gurgaon. Designed to offer holistic, dignified, and compassionate care, Gracias Living provides a safe and warm environment for seniors who seek both independence and support.
Recognizing that every senior has unique needs, Gracias Living offers a wide range of services, including:
1. Assisted Living for daily help with activities of living (ADLs) while preserving independence
2. Dementia Care for seniors with memory impairment
3. Short-Term / Post-Operative Stay for those recovering after hospitalisation
4. Palliative Care, Geriatric Care, and Day Care services
Each resident is treated as family. Key features of Gracias Living's care model include: 24/7 medical assistance, round-the-clock security, hygienic and clean rooms, nutritious meals tailored to dietary preferences, physiotherapy & recreational activities to foster social and mental well-being.
Located conveniently in Gurgaon, Gracias Living serves families across Delhi NCR, including Noida, South Delhi, and Faridabad, offering transparency in pricing based on stay duration, room type, and level of care required. Whether one requires short-term respite or long-term care, the facility ensures comfort, safety, and peace of mind.
