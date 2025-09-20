India Gem & Jewellery Show Diwali Edition Concludes Successfully With Sales Of Almost 25 To 30 Tonnes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 19th 2025: The India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS2025) - Diwali Edition concluded today at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, after four spectacular days of celebration, innovation, and industry collaboration. Organised by the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the show witnessed an overwhelming response from across the country, with over 10,000 visitors, 2,000+ hosted buyers, and more than 700 booths showcasing the finest in Indian jewellery craftsmanship. Following its grand inauguration by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the event continued to build momentum with a series of impactful activities and engagements that reflected the vibrancy and resilience of the gem and jewellery sector.
The second day of GJS2025 was marked by a heartfelt gesture - a Blood Donation camp held in honour of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, reinforcing the industry's commitment to social responsibility.
The evening sparkled with glamour and recognition as the World Gold Council (WGC) presented the prestigious National Jewellery Awards (NJA'25), powered by IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur graced the occasion and felicitated the winners, adding a touch of star power to the celebration of excellence in jewellery design and innovation.
Throughout the exhibition, a series of thought-provoking seminars and interactive sessions captivated attendees. Topics ranged from "Retailer's Illusion" and "Coffee with Chetan Kumar Mehta" to cutting-edge discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in jewellery, transformation of family businesses, and the evolving landscape of lab-grown diamonds. The sessions "Reimagining Retail Using AI" and "Women of Vision" highlighted the future-forward mindset of the industry, while the "NextGen + Artisans Awards" and "Media Awards" celebrated emerging talent and impactful storytelling within the jewellery ecosystem.
Reflecting on the success of GJS2025, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, said, "This edition of GJS has truly been a landmark moment for our industry. The presence of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, along with Shri Pankaj Bhoyar (Honourable Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining, Government of Maharashtra) and Smt. Chitra Kishor Wagh (Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council), added immense pride and significance to the event.
The enthusiastic participation of jewellers from every corner of India reaffirmed the strength and unity of our community. With sales reaching nearly 25 to 30 tonnes, GJS2025 has set a new benchmark of success. The timing of the show, just ahead of the festive season, infused fresh energy into the domestic industry and highlighted the vital role of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) as the true representative of the sector - reinforcing why GJS is truly 'Humara Apna Show.'
The blood donation drive and NJA'25 awards added both heart and heritage to the show. Exhibitors expressed immense satisfaction with the quality of visitors, the scale of business opportunities, and the seamless organisation. We now look forward with great excitement to the upcoming Lucky Lakshmi Festival, which will further bring prosperity and strengthen the bond between jewellers and customers."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, added, Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, added: "GJS2025 has exceeded all expectations. The seminars and awards sparked new conversations and inspired fresh thinking. We are proud to see such a strong turnout and engagement, and we remain committed to working closely with the government and stakeholders to drive growth, innovation, and skill development in the gems and jewellery sector. The WGC Presents National Jewellery Awards (NJA'25), powered by IDT, often regarded as the Oscars of the jewellery industry, added a prestigious and celebratory dimension to the show. We are also excited about the upcoming Lucky Lakshmi Festival, which will serve as a celebration of joy and prosperity for jewellery buyers and the industry alike."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS, concluded, "The energy and enthusiasm at GJS2025 have been phenomenal. From the inauguration to the final day, every moment reinforced the spirit of #HumaraApnaShow. The exhibition floor buzzed with activity, bringing together over 750 booths under one roof and showcasing a stunning array of jewellery - from traditional masterpieces to contemporary innovations. The trading over the past four days was truly overwhelming, with thousands of buyers engaging in high-value transactions, discovering new collections, and building lasting business relationships. Exhibitors expressed immense satisfaction with the quality of footfall and the scale of opportunities, making GJS2025 a powerful platform that celebrates heritage, embraces technology, and drives the future of Indian jewellery."
About GJC:
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360 degree approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 20 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.
The second day of GJS2025 was marked by a heartfelt gesture - a Blood Donation camp held in honour of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, reinforcing the industry's commitment to social responsibility.
The evening sparkled with glamour and recognition as the World Gold Council (WGC) presented the prestigious National Jewellery Awards (NJA'25), powered by IDT Gemological Laboratories Worldwide. Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur graced the occasion and felicitated the winners, adding a touch of star power to the celebration of excellence in jewellery design and innovation.
Throughout the exhibition, a series of thought-provoking seminars and interactive sessions captivated attendees. Topics ranged from "Retailer's Illusion" and "Coffee with Chetan Kumar Mehta" to cutting-edge discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in jewellery, transformation of family businesses, and the evolving landscape of lab-grown diamonds. The sessions "Reimagining Retail Using AI" and "Women of Vision" highlighted the future-forward mindset of the industry, while the "NextGen + Artisans Awards" and "Media Awards" celebrated emerging talent and impactful storytelling within the jewellery ecosystem.
Reflecting on the success of GJS2025, Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC, said, "This edition of GJS has truly been a landmark moment for our industry. The presence of our Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, along with Shri Pankaj Bhoyar (Honourable Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation and Mining, Government of Maharashtra) and Smt. Chitra Kishor Wagh (Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council), added immense pride and significance to the event.
The enthusiastic participation of jewellers from every corner of India reaffirmed the strength and unity of our community. With sales reaching nearly 25 to 30 tonnes, GJS2025 has set a new benchmark of success. The timing of the show, just ahead of the festive season, infused fresh energy into the domestic industry and highlighted the vital role of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) as the true representative of the sector - reinforcing why GJS is truly 'Humara Apna Show.'
The blood donation drive and NJA'25 awards added both heart and heritage to the show. Exhibitors expressed immense satisfaction with the quality of visitors, the scale of business opportunities, and the seamless organisation. We now look forward with great excitement to the upcoming Lucky Lakshmi Festival, which will further bring prosperity and strengthen the bond between jewellers and customers."
Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, added, Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC, added: "GJS2025 has exceeded all expectations. The seminars and awards sparked new conversations and inspired fresh thinking. We are proud to see such a strong turnout and engagement, and we remain committed to working closely with the government and stakeholders to drive growth, innovation, and skill development in the gems and jewellery sector. The WGC Presents National Jewellery Awards (NJA'25), powered by IDT, often regarded as the Oscars of the jewellery industry, added a prestigious and celebratory dimension to the show. We are also excited about the upcoming Lucky Lakshmi Festival, which will serve as a celebration of joy and prosperity for jewellery buyers and the industry alike."
Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS, concluded, "The energy and enthusiasm at GJS2025 have been phenomenal. From the inauguration to the final day, every moment reinforced the spirit of #HumaraApnaShow. The exhibition floor buzzed with activity, bringing together over 750 booths under one roof and showcasing a stunning array of jewellery - from traditional masterpieces to contemporary innovations. The trading over the past four days was truly overwhelming, with thousands of buyers engaging in high-value transactions, discovering new collections, and building lasting business relationships. Exhibitors expressed immense satisfaction with the quality of footfall and the scale of opportunities, making GJS2025 a powerful platform that celebrates heritage, embraces technology, and drives the future of Indian jewellery."
About GJC:
All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360 degree approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 20 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.
User :- Janki Trivedi
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment