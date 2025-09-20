Back-To-Back Road Tragedies Spark Concern Over Reckless Driving

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Srinagar has been left shaken after two fatal accidents within 48 hours claimed three lives and left several others injured, rekindling concerns over reckless driving, disregard for traffic rules, and the growing menace of mobile phone use at the wheel.

The first tragedy struck Rainawari on Wednesday afternoon when 14-year-old schoolgirl, Madiha Farooq Bhat, daughter of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Gurpora, was killed in the Jogi Lanker locality. Witnesses said an Eco van (registration number DLCAS 1744) lost control and rammed into pedestrians walking along the roadside. Madiha was critically injured in the crash and succumbed to her injuries shortly after being shifted to JLNM Hospital. Five others, including children and women, were injured in the incident, with two reported to be in critical condition.

The grief in Rainawari was overwhelming as Madiha's body was brought home later in the evening. Relatives, classmates, and neighbours gathered in large numbers, with heart-rending scenes unfolding.

Even before the shock of this tragedy could subside, another grim accident followed on Thursday evening at Umerabad HMT. A middle-aged couple, identified as 50-year-old Fahmeeda and her husband Bashir Ahmad, residents of Umerabad, were hit by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road. Fahmeeda was declared dead on arrival at JVC Hospital Bemina, while Bashir, who had sustained critical head injuries, was referred to SKIMS Soura. Despite doctors' efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

According to family members, the couple was attempting to cross the road when they were struck by the vehicle, which sped away from the scene. Police, however, said that prompt action by their team resulted in the driver's arrest and the seizure of the vehicle involved in the accident

The back-to-back fatalities have renewed public anger and worry over the deteriorating driving culture in Srinagar. While traffic laws explicitly ban the use of mobile phones while driving, residents say the practice continues unabated and often in plain sight.

“Every day I see drivers scrolling through their phones while driving buses or private cars. It's shocking how casually they risk so many lives,” said Imtiyaz Ahmad, a commuter from Lal Bazar. Another commuter, Shazia from Bemina, said:“Accidents are happening because people have made driving a game. Speeding, overtaking from the wrong side, and using phones while driving have become the norm. Nobody fears consequences anymore.”

Locals argue that reckless driving is not limited to private car owners.“Even bus drivers can be seen talking on the phone while carrying dozens of passengers. It's a disaster waiting to happen,” remarked Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Hawal.

City dwellers also link the problem to the growing number of vehicles on Srinagar's narrow and congested roads. According to traffic department data, vehicle density in Srinagar has multiplied over the past decade, while the road infrastructure has remained largely stagnant. With thousands of new vehicles being registered every year, the roads are increasingly overcrowded, creating daily chaos.

For commuters, the result is a mix of long jams, frayed tempers, and unsafe overtaking - often ending in tragic accidents.“Driving in Srinagar has become a gamble. You never know if the person behind you is scrolling through WhatsApp or racing to overtake from the wrong side,” said Tariq Hussain, a shopkeeper from Dalgate.

Although SSP Traffic Ajaz Ahmad Bhat was not immediately available for comment, he had earlier told Kashmir Observer in an exclusive interview that the department has been consistently taking action against violators. However, he acknowledged that the magnitude of the problem makes it challenging to ensure compliance across the city.